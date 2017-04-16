Churches celebrate Easter sunrise services on the beach

Churches across the coast gathered on the beaches of South Mississippi early Sunday for Easter sunrise services. (Photo source: WLOX)

Multiple churches all along the Gulf Coast awoke early Easter Sunday for sunrise services along South Mississippi's beautiful shoreline.

In Gulfport at the Ken Combs Pier, about three dozen people gathered, sitting in lawn chairs and on the sand. The service was hosted by Mississippi City United Methodist Church.

A bonfire and the rising sun provided light and warmth in Biloxi, as well, as an estimated 75 people gathered on the beach across from the White House Hotel. The early-risers joined the pastor from Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd to celebrate an early Easter service, which began just as the sun peaked over the eastern horizon.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.