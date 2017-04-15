9th Annual Jazz and Blues Fest brings out dance lovers

The 9th annual festival featured musicians from all over including Coast Big Band and Shea Ladner. (Photo source: WLOX)

Swing dancing under the oaks is what the Foresters do best.

"Well first of all it's fun and secondly it's one of the healthiest thing you can do," said Michael Forester.

Michael and his wife Sylvia came from Hattiesburg to the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast campus Jazz and Blues fest with their dance team, USA Dance.

"We came last year. We danced, same way to the Coast Big Band, great sound. They put a floor out for us. We will travel various differences to go dance some place in public, we like to do it," Michael said.

It was definitely the place for dancers to be. The 9th annual festival featured musicians from all over including Coast Big Band, Shea Ladner, Army Jazz Band, Jesse Loya, Jimmy Robinson, and Sofia Goodman Group.

Besides dancers, the festival attracts alumni from near and far for family fun.

"Well first of all the money that is being given here goes toward the different organizations in the school so it serves as a fundraiser so we're here to support one and then two for the kids to have fun," Moises Espinal said.

The festival boasted more than 40 vendors, offering arts, crafts, and food for sale.

