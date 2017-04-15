Police chases ends in Gulfport with crash - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police chases ends in Gulfport with crash

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A police chase that began in Louisiana is over after the suspect crashed in Gulfport Saturday afternoon.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam says Louisiana state troopers pursued the vehicle to the Mississippi state line, where Hancock County Sheriff's Deputies picked it up. The chase continued, until the vehicle crashed on the exit ramp at Lorraine Cowan Road in Gulfport shortly before 2 p.m.

Sheriff Adam says a suspect was taken into custody. It's unclear what charges he will be held on. Adam says he believes the suspect will be transferred to Hancock County's facilities.

We will continue to update this developing story as new information becomes available.

