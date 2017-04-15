Pair escapes burning home in St. Martin

A Jackson County firefighter walks out of a home on Big Ridge Road after helping to put out the flames. (Photo source: WLOX)

Two adult siblings were able to escape their burning home in St. Martin early Saturday afternoon.

The pair said after smelling smoke, they saw the fire and immediately exited the house, calling 911. Officials from Jackson County quickly responded, shutting down Big Ridge Road, where the home is located, while firefighters worked to put out the blaze. No one was injured in the fire.

Fire this afternoon at a home in St. Martin. Everyone got out OK. Red Cross on the way. Details tonight pic.twitter.com/OPko43ULkl — dougwalkerwlox (@dougwalkerwlox) April 15, 2017

As of 12:30 p.m., Jackson County Sheriff's Department was still redirecting traffic from the area while crews continue working.

One of the home's residents tells WLOX that American Red Cross has been called to help with their immediate needs.

We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.