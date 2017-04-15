Car crash causes gas leak in Gulfport; homes evacuated - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Car crash causes gas leak in Gulfport; homes evacuated

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
A car crash has caused a gas leak in Gulfport has caused residents to be evacuated. (Photo source: WLOX) A car crash has caused a gas leak in Gulfport has caused residents to be evacuated. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Officials say a car crash in Gulfport has caused a gas leak between 2nd and 3rd streets.

The crash happened early this morning, before 3 a.m. Homes in the area have been evacuated.

Officials say the car jumped the train tracks, crashed into the gutter on Jones Avenue. Police are still searching for the driver, who fled the scene after the crash. It's unclear whether the driver was hurt or not.

Authorities say clean-up crews had to carefully remove the vehicle due to the danger of increasing the cut in the gas line. The car is still stuck in the ground. A back-hoe is being used to dig down to the gas line.  

Until the scene is secure, people will remain evacuated from their homes.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

Coypright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

