Big inning snaps skid, lifts Shuckers over Blue Wahoos

Thanks to a five-run second inning, the Biloxi Shuckers snapped their four-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The home crowd of 2,710 witnessed Biloxi's first home win of the season.

Mauricio Dubon, Angel Ortega, Michael Reed and Dustin DeMuth all brought in runs in the fifth inning, with Reed adding a solo home run in the fourth. The Shuckers finished with a total of eleven hits on the night.

With the win, the Shuckers get back to .500 on the season at 4-4, and look to even the series against Pensacola with game four Saturday night at 6:35 pm.