East Central blasts past Pass Christian 16-1 for 8-4A championship

Thanks to sixteen runs in just four innings, East Central blasts their way past Pass Christian in their final game of the regular season to clinch the Region 8-4A softball championship.
Taking an 8-0 lead by the third, Miranda Busby and Hannah Dufault each blasted two-run home-runs for the Hornets. The Lady Pirates' lone run came from Brooke Roach, also on a home run.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.