East Central blasts past Pass Christian 16-1 for 8-4A championsh

East Central blasts past Pass Christian 16-1 for 8-4A championship

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) -

Thanks to sixteen runs in just four innings, East Central blasts their way past Pass Christian in their final game of the regular season to clinch the Region 8-4A softball championship. 

Taking an 8-0 lead by the third, Miranda Busby and Hannah Dufault each blasted two-run home-runs for the Hornets. The Lady Pirates' lone run came from Brooke Roach, also on a home run.

