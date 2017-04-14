Summer concert series kicks off in Pascagoula Beach Park

The summer concert series will happen through August on the second Friday of each month. (Photo source: WLOX)

The public enjoyed the first night of a free summer concert series called "Blues at the Beach" at Pascagoula Beach Park Friday night.

Hosted by Emerge Pascagoula, people of all ages relaxed and enjoyed themselves and their families.

Amy Chenoweth with Emerge Pascagoula says her organization hand-picked which bands would play in the series after hearing and liking each one.

"We heard some bands at local live music venues throughout town, it's how we found Fat Man Squeeze," said Chenoweth.

The summer concert series will happen through August on the second Friday of each month from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Bands that will perform will include And the Echo, Rhythm and Rain, Pat and Benita Murphy, and Yazoo Bayou Band.

Friday's concert coincided with other events as well.

"Tonight, in conjunction with the Easter egg hunt, we had movie night showing here in the park. It's just great to bring people here if they haven't been. It's just a good family-friendly, fun evening to start the weekend off," said Chenoweth

Nine-year-old Jakori Rogers says he enjoys the music and the time spent with his loved ones.

"It's peaceful, you get to go out with people and have fun with your family. Basically just see the Easter bunny and hang out," said Jakori.

Chenoweth says her group is putting on the events to help showcase Pascagoula as a great place to live, work and play.

