2 injured, 1 killed in Picayune crash

A two-car crash Friday evening left two people injured, and one dead.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old was driving north on Highway 43 when he crashed into a Toyota Camry leaving Salem Road.

The 17 year old was not injured, but an 18-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 56-year-old driver of the Camry was pronounced dead on the scene. A 5 year old also in the Camry was airlifted to the hospital with minor injuries.

