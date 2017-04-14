2 injured, 1 killed in Picayune crash - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

2 injured, 1 killed in Picayune crash

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
PICAYUNE, MS (WLOX) -

A two-car crash Friday evening left two people injured, and one dead. 

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old was driving north on Highway 43 when he crashed into a Toyota Camry leaving Salem Road. 

The 17 year old was not injured, but an 18-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

The 56-year-old driver of the Camry was pronounced dead on the scene. A 5 year old also in the Camry was airlifted to the hospital with minor injuries. 

