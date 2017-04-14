Shuckers' OF Johnny Davis provides ESPN Sports Center's top play

Despite their 4-1 loss, the Biloxi Shuckers captured the nation's attention Thursday night. Outfielder Johnny Davis robbed Pensacola's Alex Blandino from a home run in the top of the seventh with a fantastic over-the-wall catch, making ESPN SportsCenter's Top Play for the night.

Davis said the attention surrounding the catch over the last 24 hours has been incredible.

"It's been kind of great," Davis told WLOX. "I'm able to share this moment with my friends and family, and they loved it. They were all pumped. They saw it before I did. Now I can share it with my teammates, they all were behind me and they loved it."

Davis said it's a moment an outfielder dreams of, but he approached the play like he would any live ball.

"Before the ball is hit, I think I can catch anything," Davis said. "I don't care how hard it's hit. Anything that stays in the ballpark I can catch it, if it barely leaves the ballpark I can catch it. That's the type of mindset I have, I go get everything."

Despite the highlight, the Shuckers continue to ride a four game losing streak following their 3-0 start. Davis said with so much season to go, there is no need to panic.

"Just stay calm and do what we do, you know?" Davis said. "We started off 3-0, but you can't go undefeated, this is baseball. Sometimes you'll have losing streaks, but we'll have winning streaks and we just hope that the winnings streaks are gonna be longer than the losing streaks. We'll be just fine."

The Shuckers look to snap that streak with game three against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Friday at 6:35 pm.

