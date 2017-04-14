Habitat for Humanity launches Restore

The Habitat Restore is located on Highway 49 in Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX)

Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Gulf Coast is still in the affordable home-building business.

But starting this weekend, it's also in the retail store business with the grand-opening of Habitat's Restore facility.

“Habitat Restores are very simply, opportunities for us to contribute both to Habitat's work in the community and to our neighbors,” said manager, Wes Griffin.

Habitat for Humanity has transformed a 19,000-square-foot building into a bargain center for home improvement items, home decor, and building materials.

New or gently used donation items stock the shelves, with proceeds going back into Habitat's mission.

“Habitat has had such, has such a great mission. And in our community, that mission has yielded so many great results, touched so many people. But to see this particular facility, you know it hadn't been just abandoned, it was pretty sad,” said Mayor Billy Hewes.

The 15,000-square-foot showroom is packed with all sorts of home improvement items and building supplies.

Friday was a "soft opening" for board members and invited guests. The public is welcome to Saturday's grand opening, which kicks off at 10 a.m.

The Habitat Restore is located on Highway 49 in Gulfport, just north of the Lowe's. It was the former Planet Volkswagen location years ago.

