Man allegedly shot in the groin by sister's boyfriend - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Man allegedly shot in the groin by sister's boyfriend

(Photo source: File) (Photo source: File)
ST. MARTIN, MS (WLOX) -

One man was sent to the hospital after allegedly being shot in the groin Friday afternoon by his sister's boyfriend. 

Raheem Johnson, 18, told police that he got into an argument at the home of Tony Lamont Buchanan on Lamont Road. The pair reportedly got into an argument about Buchanan slamming a car door on the leg of Johnson's nephew. 

Around 4 p.m., Johnson noticed his sister driving Buchanan's SUV toward his house. Then, Buchanan reportedly rolled down the window and shot Johnson in the groin.

Police are currently searching for Johnson's sister and Buchanan. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says the two are dating. 

Once in custody, Buchanan will be charged with aggravated assault and his girlfriend will be charged as an accessory. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 228-769-3065.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Police chases ends in Gulfport with crash

    Police chases ends in Gulfport with crash

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-04-15 19:10:26 GMT

    A police chase that began in Louisiana is over after the suspect crashed in Gulfport Saturday afternoon.

    More >>

    A police chase that began in Louisiana is over after the suspect crashed in Gulfport Saturday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Pair escapes burning home in St. Martin

    Pair escapes burning home in St. Martin

    Saturday, April 15 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-04-15 17:42:59 GMT
    A Jackson County firefighter walks out of a home on Big Ridge Road after helping to put out the flames. (Photo source: WLOX)A Jackson County firefighter walks out of a home on Big Ridge Road after helping to put out the flames. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Two adult siblings were able to escape their burning home in St. Martin early Saturday afternoon. The pair said after smelling smoke, they saw the fire and immediately exited the house, calling 911. 

    More >>

    Two adult siblings were able to escape their burning home in St. Martin early Saturday afternoon. The pair said after smelling smoke, they saw the fire and immediately exited the house, calling 911. 

    More >>

  • Car crash causes gas leak in Gulfport; homes evacuated

    Car crash causes gas leak in Gulfport; homes evacuated

    Saturday, April 15 2017 10:31 AM EDT2017-04-15 14:31:53 GMT
    A car crash has caused a gas leak in Gulfport has caused residents to be evacuated. (Photo source: WLOX)A car crash has caused a gas leak in Gulfport has caused residents to be evacuated. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Officials say a car crash in Gulfport has caused a gas leak between 2nd and 3rd streets. Homes on/around Jones Ave between 2nd and 3rd St have been evacuated due to a gas leak caused by a vehicle crash. 

    More >>

    Officials say a car crash in Gulfport has caused a gas leak between 2nd and 3rd streets. Homes on/around Jones Ave between 2nd and 3rd St have been evacuated due to a gas leak caused by a vehicle crash. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly