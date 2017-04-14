Man allegedly shot in the groin by sister's boyfriend

One man was sent to the hospital after allegedly being shot in the groin Friday afternoon by his sister's boyfriend.

Raheem Johnson, 18, told police that he got into an argument at the home of Tony Lamont Buchanan on Lamont Road. The pair reportedly got into an argument about Buchanan slamming a car door on the leg of Johnson's nephew.

Around 4 p.m., Johnson noticed his sister driving Buchanan's SUV toward his house. Then, Buchanan reportedly rolled down the window and shot Johnson in the groin.

Police are currently searching for Johnson's sister and Buchanan. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says the two are dating.

Once in custody, Buchanan will be charged with aggravated assault and his girlfriend will be charged as an accessory.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 228-769-3065.

