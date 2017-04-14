George Co. prom-prosal goes viral - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

George Co. prom-prosal goes viral

By Meggan Gray, News Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Ethan, holding a bouquet of white roses and home plate asked a simple question: "Emily, can I steal you for prom?" (Photo source: Facebook) Ethan, holding a bouquet of white roses and home plate asked a simple question: "Emily, can I steal you for prom?" (Photo source: Facebook)
GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

With home plate in hand, it looked as though Ethan Taylor was stealing a base. But what he was really doing was stealing a heart.

The junior at George County High manages the Rebel's baseball team. Born with cerebral palsy, doesn't miss a game. He loves his team.

So, it was only fitting that his teammates helped the then sophomore with a very important task - a prom proposal. Ethan had his sights set on Emily. 

Ethan and the entire George County baseball team waited for a blind-folded Emily at home plate. Ethan, holding a bouquet of white roses and home plate asked a simple question: "Emily, can I steal you for prom?" 

The team erupting in clapping captured a tender moment, melting hearts across social media. Ethan and Emily will attend prom together on April 22 in Hattiesburg.

Ethan's prom proposal video has been shared hundreds of times and been viewed more than 16,000 times.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

