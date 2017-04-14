One person killed in fiery Hwy 49 crash - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

One person killed in fiery Hwy 49 crash

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van. 

Investigators say around 7:50am, that van was headed east trying to cross Highway 49 from Old Highway 49 when it was struck by a red 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt. 

The car crashed into the driver's side of the van and both vehicles burst into flames. 

WARNING: The following video from a witness at the scene does contain some strong language. 

The Cobalt was driven by Beau Barron, a 21-year-old man from Hattiesburg, MS. He was taken to Garden Park Hospital in Gulfport with minor injuries. The driver of the van was pronounced dead on scene from injuries sustained in the crash. 

Because of the wreck, law enforcement officers shut down the southbound side of Highway 49 near Saucier, but the roadway has since reopened. 

