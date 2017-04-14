One person killed in fiery Hwy 49 crash

Law enforcement officers shut down the southbound side of Highway 49 near Saucier, but the roadway has since reopened. (Submitted photo)

The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.

WARNING: The following video from a witness at the scene does contain some strong language.

The Cobalt was driven by Beau Barron, a 21-year-old man from Hattiesburg, MS. He was taken to Garden Park Hospital in Gulfport with minor injuries. The driver of the van was pronounced dead on scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

Because of the wreck, law enforcement officers shut down the southbound side of Highway 49 near Saucier, but the roadway has since reopened.

