What a catch! Shuckers CF dazzles with a little mitt magic

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Sometimes an individual achievement in a baseball game can upstage the team. Thursday night at MGM Park, Johnny Davis did just that.

In the top of the seventh, the Biloxi Shuckers center fielder raced to the wall, stretched out his arm, and made a leaping one-handed catch. He robbed Alex Blandino of a two-run homer.

How good was the grab? ESPN's SportsCenter made it the play of the night.

The score was 4-1 Pensacola at the time of the catch. That was the final score. The Shuckers and Blue Wahoos play again Friday night. Biloxi hopes to end a four-game losing streak and pick up its first home win in 2017. The first pitch at MGM Park is at 6:35.

