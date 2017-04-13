Visitation for former Biloxi mayor Danny Guice begins Monday; burial Tuesday

Former Biloxi mayor and state legislator Danny Guice will be laid to rest Tuesday at Old Biloxi City Cemetery. The 93 year old passed away Thursday.

Public visitation will take place Monday at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Another visitation will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Gruich Community Center. The funeral service will also be held at the community center at 1 p.m.

Following the funeral, a procession will take Guice's casket past Biloxi City Hall and past the Biloxi Visitors Center on the way to Old Biloxi City Cemetery.

Guice served three terms as mayor of Biloxi from 1961 to 1973. Guice guided the city through one of its most trying times, Hurricane Camille.

"Danny Guice was a beloved individual. He was a benevolent leader who made this city proud. Our prayers are with his family today,” said Mayor FoFo Gilich.

