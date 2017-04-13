Visitation for former Biloxi mayor Danny Guice begins Monday; bu - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Visitation for former Biloxi mayor Danny Guice begins Monday; burial Tuesday

Danny Guice (Photo source: Facebook/City of Biloxi) Danny Guice (Photo source: Facebook/City of Biloxi)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Former Biloxi mayor and state legislator Danny Guice will be laid to rest Tuesday at Old Biloxi City Cemetery. The 93 year old passed away Thursday. 

Public visitation will take place Monday at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Another visitation will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Gruich Community Center. The funeral service will also be held at the community center at 1 p.m. 

Following the funeral, a procession will take Guice's casket past Biloxi City Hall and past the Biloxi Visitors Center on the way to Old Biloxi City Cemetery. 

Guice served three terms as mayor of Biloxi from 1961 to 1973. Guice guided the city through one of its most trying times, Hurricane Camille.

"Danny Guice was a beloved individual. He was a benevolent leader who made this city proud. Our prayers are with his family today,” said Mayor FoFo Gilich.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Police chases ends in Gulfport with crash

    Police chases ends in Gulfport with crash

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-04-15 19:10:26 GMT

    A police chase that began in Louisiana is over after the suspect crashed in Gulfport Saturday afternoon.

    More >>

    A police chase that began in Louisiana is over after the suspect crashed in Gulfport Saturday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Pair escapes burning home in St. Martin

    Pair escapes burning home in St. Martin

    Saturday, April 15 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-04-15 17:42:59 GMT
    A Jackson County firefighter walks out of a home on Big Ridge Road after helping to put out the flames. (Photo source: WLOX)A Jackson County firefighter walks out of a home on Big Ridge Road after helping to put out the flames. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Two adult siblings were able to escape their burning home in St. Martin early Saturday afternoon. The pair said after smelling smoke, they saw the fire and immediately exited the house, calling 911. 

    More >>

    Two adult siblings were able to escape their burning home in St. Martin early Saturday afternoon. The pair said after smelling smoke, they saw the fire and immediately exited the house, calling 911. 

    More >>

  • Car crash causes gas leak in Gulfport; homes evacuated

    Car crash causes gas leak in Gulfport; homes evacuated

    Saturday, April 15 2017 10:31 AM EDT2017-04-15 14:31:53 GMT
    A car crash has caused a gas leak in Gulfport has caused residents to be evacuated. (Photo source: WLOX)A car crash has caused a gas leak in Gulfport has caused residents to be evacuated. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Officials say a car crash in Gulfport has caused a gas leak between 2nd and 3rd streets. Homes on/around Jones Ave between 2nd and 3rd St have been evacuated due to a gas leak caused by a vehicle crash. 

    More >>

    Officials say a car crash in Gulfport has caused a gas leak between 2nd and 3rd streets. Homes on/around Jones Ave between 2nd and 3rd St have been evacuated due to a gas leak caused by a vehicle crash. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly