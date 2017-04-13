Affidavit: Murder suspect's wife saw aftermath of deadly shooting

We are learning more details about the shooting death of Robert Walters.

Walters, 48, was shot in the chest inside a Gulfport home in the Hidden Oaks subdivision April 4. He died at an area hospital.

Stephen Redmond was arrested the same day and charged with first-degree murder. Police said Redmond and Walters were “more than acquaintances, less than friends.”

According to an affidavit, Walters said Redmond was living in the Skye Court home were the shooting happened.

When police got to the scene around 5:20 p.m., Walters was found in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The affidavit says Walters told officers Redmond was the person who shot him.

According to the affidavit, a woman who identified herself as Redmond’s wife was also on the scene. Hope Elizabeth Allen told police she saw her husband standing outside the home with a gun. That’s when she went inside and found Walters had been shot.

Allen said Walters told her Redmond shot him, the affidavit says.

Redmond was arrested hours later in the same neighborhood where the crime happened. He remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.

