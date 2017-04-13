Mahle, Blue Wahoos spoil Shuckers home opener

Thanks to seven shutout innings from Pensacola starter Tyler Mahle, Biloxi managed just one hit in their 2017 Opening Day contest, falling to the Blue Wahoos 3-0 in front of 3,708 fans in MGM Park. This marks the Shuckers' third straight loss since starting the season 3-0.

Aaron Wilkerson (1-1) got the nod on the mound for Biloxi, throwing seven strikeouts in five innings, but a bases-clearing double by Alex Blandino in the fourth scored the only runs of the game, and gave Pensacola a 3-0 lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Mahle took a perfect game into the sixth inning before the Shuckers loaded the bases with no outs, but the Pensacola starter managed to get out of the jam with no damage thanks to two strikeouts and a ground-out to first, ending Biloxi's only real offensive threat of the night.

"I think you gotta tip your hat to (Mahle), he did a pretty good job all night only allowing one hit," Shuckers manager Mike Guerrero said.

Outfielder Johnny Davis went 0-4, snapping his 13 game hitting streak dating back to last season. The Shuckers look to snap their three game losing streak tomorrow night with game two against Pensacola.

"It's a long season," Guerrero said. "You're gonna win games, you're gonna lose games. That's part of this job. Hopefully we can come out tomorrow - tomorrow is a new game and we'll go at it again."

