WLOX Editorial: Glad to see MS Aquarium plans moving forward

That state of the art Aquarium for Gulfport talked about for the past three years is becoming more than just talk. Ground has been broken and work has begun.

The estimated $90 million project is not yet fully funded, but the prospect of getting all the money looks good.

We are glad to see plans moving forward for this vacant beach front property. The right business plan can lead to a world class aquarium that is educational, fun, and entertaining; drawing both locals and tourists time and time again.

We support this huge effort to make the Mississippi Gulf Coast more of a destination for tourists.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.