Harrison Central greenhouse teaches students life skills

The Harrison Central High School greenhouse sells fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs. This week, they're opening for business to the community. Just call the school to schedule a visit. (Photo source: WLOX)

Teachers and students in a life skills class at Harrison Central High School assist shoppers as they pick out their favorite plants to purchase at the campus greenhouse.

"This is something you don't get in textbooks," teacher Cheryl Houghton explained. "It's hard work, sweat equity, they love it, but it gets mighty hot out here."

Houghton said the hands-on experience of growing and selling plants teaches special needs students what they need to know about hard work for future employment.

"It's both a lot of fun and a lot of work," student Javiron Bolden said. "It gets hot in there; It's 100 degrees up in there."

Teachers say some students are already talking about getting a job with the skills they've learned here.

"I hope they'll leave high school with these skills, and be able to get jobs at Home Depot, Lowes, or a landscaping business," special education teacher Deann Holland said.

Some of Holland's students have started transferring skills they've learned in the greenhouse to their own homes, to their parents' delight.

"A lot of time we take for granted things we can do at home. But for these kids, if they're not taught over and over again, they won't remember it," Holland said.

Harrison Central High School student Joshua Ramos said, "I got the flower, and put a little water on it, because if you don't put water on, you make it die."

Houghton said the greenhouse is in need of pots to keep their sales going, so they're accepting donations of any extras you can spare. Just contact Harrison Central High School at (228) 832-2610.

