Taste of the South magazine samples the flavors of the coast

The group from Taste of the South will visit Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, Biloxi, Bay St. Louis, and Pass Christian during their tour. (Photo source: WLOX)

A group from Taste of the South Magazine, which is part of Birmingham-based Hoffman Media, is here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast taking in the unique flavors of South Mississippi for future publications.

We caught up with Editor Josh Miller Monday as he and his co-workers wrapped up a morning of charter boat fishing.

"We're here visiting the Mississippi Gulf Coast to get readers to get a real life experience," Miller said. "We do travel pieces, but rarely do we get to come and bring the reader to a place, to get them a taste of what it's like to be on the Mississippi Gulf Coast."

Erin Rosetti with Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast wants to make sure the folks from Taste of the South enjoy their time on the coast.

"We love to bring in different writers from different publications. They can experience coast life, to get an inkling of what we do, and why we love living here," Rosetti said. "They loved it, because it's never who you expect it'll be to catch all the fish. Deanna came in clutch, she caught every fish!"

Rosetti said their charter boat captain took them past the Bay Bridge, near Pass Christian, and found the perfect spot to catch fish under a bridge. After docking in Bay St. Louis, the captain then cleaned their catch, and handed it over to the kitchen staff at The Blind Tiger. Before long, the entire group was feasting on black drum, sheepshead, and trout cooked to a flaky perfection.

"I'm excited to be down here," Miller said. "It's a beautiful place and time of year. I can tell readers, and bring people to the Mississippi Gulf Coast."

Over the next two days, the group from Taste of the South will also visit Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, Biloxi and Pass Christian.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.