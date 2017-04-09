No gunshots fired at mall, despite social media rumors

Both Biloxi Police Department and officials at Edgewater Mall say the rumors on social media of gunshots being fired inside the mall Saturday night are false.

Mall officials say the Biloxi shopping center was closed early Saturday night after an altercation. Police confirmed that there were four fights that broke out in the mall shortly before closing time. As a result, the mall was closed early.

Police say no one was arrested during this incident. We will update this story if any new information is made available.

