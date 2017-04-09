Bad drug deal leads to shooting outside Biloxi business

Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting outside a Biloxi business The shooting happened Saturday night in the parking lot of a business on Pass Road. Police say two people were shot after a drug deal went bad.

According to officials, a man and woman were sitting inside of a vehicle, when someone approached them wanting to buy marijuana. When money was exchanged, officers say the driver took the money and threatened the buyer. That's when the suspect pulled out a weapon and fired it into the vehicle.

One of the victims was shot in the hip and is suffering serious injuries. That person was transported to Garden Park Medical Center, where surgery was performed. The other victim was shot in the knee and is recovering.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect. We will update this story with that information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.