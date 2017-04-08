MS non-profit hosting foster care orientation

With a demand of nearly 200 foster homes on the Gulf Coast, one organization is working to bridge the gap.

Mississippi non-profit 200 Million Flowers is holding four orientation classes in the month of April. The Rescue 100 training program is open to Mississippi residents who are interested in becoming a foster parent.

According to its website, 200 Million Flowers is "a faith-based Mississippi 501(c)3 non-profit, committed to making the connection between children in need of love and people who have love to give by promoting adoption, foster care, social services and outreach."

Rescue 100 orientation is mandatory for potential parents who wish to attend the May training session in Gulfport.

Classes will be held on the following dates:

April 17; Bay St. Louis

April 18; Gulfport

April 24; Pascagoula

April 25; Biloxi

For additional information, visit www.200MillionFlowers.org.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.