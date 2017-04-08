Seabee Day 2017 heightened by 75th anniversary of the base

Festivities were heightened by the celebration of the base's 75th anniversary. (Photo source: WLOX)

The public got the opportunity to interact with the "Can Do" men and women of the Naval Construction Force for Seabee Day 2017, the annual event where the Seabee Naval Base opens its gates to civilians.

This year's festivities were heightened by the celebration of the base's 75th anniversary.

"This is like an old homecoming week to me, I love it," said veteran Derry Moore.

Vendors lined the streets, with more than 70 food trucks dishing out a variety of hot meals, and families spent a little quality time together.

"It's like a holiday for Seabee, there are rides and a lot of other things to do," Carlos Gonzales said.

Eight-year-old Carlos and his grandmother shared a moment dancing in front of the concert stage, a bulk of their family enjoying the beautiful day.

"It's a family thing. We look at the vendor get a little stuff, got a bag getting a little package with every little thing," said Carlos' grandma, Carol Witter.

Carlos says the event and the Navy Week celebration are something he holds dear to his heart.

"I think we're celebrating my dad because he's about to come home, and he's in the Navy," said Carlos.

For Derry Moore, the celebration means an opportunity to mix and mingle with other veterans.

"I'm just thankful for all these people. It really does it good," Moore said.

Organizers say they love being able to give the outside community a glimpse into what goes on inside the base.

"People come here, they love it. We love to see them and it's something that we'll continue to do in the future," said Cmdr. Ronald Jenkins, the base's executive officer.

From the comments from those in attendance, they can't wait to come back next year and do it all again.

The event was free and also included a car show and naval demonstrations.

