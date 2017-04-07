Brooke Glass to be introduced as newest Gulfport girls basketball head coach

The Gulfport Admirals announced plans to introduce Brooke Glass as the school's newest girls basketball head coach this Monday. Glass replaces Donny Fuller who resigned in March after eight seasons at the helm.

Glass comes to the Lady Admirals following one year as the head coach at Hancock where they finished 11-16, the same school she helped lead to a 2004 5A state championship as a player. Following her high school career, she became a four-year letter-winner at Southeastern Louisiana University, earning Academic All-American honors three times.

“The decision to leave my hometown, a place that is so dear to my heart, and a place that has helped to make me the person I am, was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make," Glass said in a statement. "But as a coach I tell my players that in order to grow you have to push yourself beyond your comfort zone, and I feel Gulfport will allow me the opportunity to step out and grow as a coach."

“As we looked at the various candidates, Brooke Glass quickly rose to the top of the list," Gulfport athletic director Bryan Caldwell added in the statement. "I believe she’s the total package. She’s passionate, she has a great understanding of the game, and she connects with young people. I have no doubt Coach Glass is the right fit to lead Lady Admiral Basketball. Just as importantly, we think she’s a great role model for our young ladies.”

