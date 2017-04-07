Lucedale man sentenced to prison for downloading child porn

A Lucedale man was sentenced to prison Thursday after pleading guilty to child exploitation in George County Circuit Court.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood said Daniel Bryan Weaver, 36, was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 32 years suspended for downloading child pornography.

Hood said Weaver was arrested in 2014 after the Attorney Generals’ Cyber Crime Unit found he had been searching for and downloading videos and images of child sexual abuse.

“A child is abused every single time a picture or video is downloaded and viewed, and we will continue to lock-up those who victimize our children,” Hood said.

In addition to serving eight years in prison, Weaver must also pay $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund, $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund, and $5,000 in fines. Weaver will have to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison, and he will be on probation for five years after his release.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.