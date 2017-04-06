At 20-1, Gulfport baseball off to one of best starts in program history

The routine nature of a Gulfport practice may give little insight into their success this season. Entering Friday's game against Harrison Central, the Admirals currently ride a 13 game win streak, but you would never know it from the lunch-pail, blue collar attitude of this team.

"You know, we're a relaxed group every day," Gulfport head coach Jamie McMahon said. "They compete. It's not a rah-rah group, but they will compete against you."

Thanks to timely runs and a stingy defense, the Admirals have stormed out to a 20-1 start, and people are taking notice. MaxPreps currently pegs Gulfport as the top team in the state, and the number four team in the entire country.

"Defensively, we've been really good on that side of the game to help us stay in games," McMahon said. "We've had a lot of one-run games, so that keeps us close and gives us a chance to scratch for the win."

Blake Johnson plays a big role in that defense. The junior right hander is having a strong season on the mound, including throwing a no-hitter against D'Iberville in March.

"I think my velocity just catches people off-guard," Johnson said. "I have a good pitching coach, he's helped us out a lot in the off-season, so that helps a lot."

With just a few weeks left in the regular season, the Admirals find themselves in great position to make a postseason run and possibly win their first state championship since 1985.

"It'd be a pretty big deal," Johnson said. "It'd be fun for us, that's for sure."

"To give yourself a chance to be talked about in those situations with the teams that are out there to still play, still contest with in the playoffs," McMahon said. "I think it would mean a lot for the school and the community."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.