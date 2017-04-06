Mississippi Gulf Coast Spring Break preparations underway - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi Gulf Coast Spring Break preparations underway

Preparations are in full swing for the highly anticipated Mississippi Gulf Coast Spring Break weekend. (Photo source: WLOX) Preparations are in full swing for the highly anticipated Mississippi Gulf Coast Spring Break weekend. (Photo source: WLOX)

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Preparations are in full swing for the highly anticipated Mississippi Gulf Coast Spring Break weekend, which organizers say will bring a huge boost to the local economy.

"What happens at spring break stays at spring break," said Nick Brundidge, of Biloxi.

All over the coast, people are getting ready for one of the biggest parties of the year.

Q&A about spring break and the traffic plan

"I'm ready. I like to see all the families come together. It's nice," said Claudia Johnson, of Gulfport.

Organizers say they expect this year's spring break weekend to be the largest yet. Promoters for Mississippi Gulf Coast Spring Break say last year’s crowds topped 40,000 people, and this year, they expect that number to grow to 60,000 spring breakers from across the nation.

"From Moss Point to Bay St. Louis, I have people calling me saying, 'Can we get a room?' I'm checking, and I can't find a room yet," said event organizer Maurice Bryant.

Bryant said the party kicks off Friday with "Twerk-Fest" at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center, which they've sold 1,200 tickets for and are close to selling out.

"It's a big thing, because our economy needs it. We're recovering after the storm," Bryant noted.

He said the party continues Saturday with a sold-out concert at the coliseum featuring artists like Jeezy, Lucci, Lloyd, and Migos.

Tim Bennett, with Overtime Sports, said for the first time, MGM Park will host a concert as part of the weekend.

"There's Lil Uzi Vert, the headliner, Bianca Clark, and Colin Hooper, a local favorite," said Bennett.

He said about 700 tickets have sold so far, and he expects more walk-up sales at the box office before the concert starts Friday night at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

