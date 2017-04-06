Youth van stolen from Harrison Co. church

The white 1994 Dodge passenger van belongs to Extended Hands Assembly of God off Hwy. 53. (Photo source: Extended Hands Assembly of God)

A weekly gathering of worship and fun for dozens of children was canceled Wednesday after a van was stolen from a Harrison County church.

The white 1994 Dodge passenger van belongs to Extended Hands Assembly of God off Hwy. 53.

According to the Rev. JP Sherman, the van was parked at the church Wednesday morning, but by the time the afternoon rolled around, it was long gone. Sherman said the only thing the thief left was a pull-behind bike cart.

Sherman said the van is used to pick up around 50 kids in the community each Wednesday night for a hot meal, worship, and fun at the church.

“We’ve been using that van for 10 years, and it came up missing,” said Sherman. “Had to call the kids and tell them we had to cancel last night.”

Harrison County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking into the theft.

There is an account set up at Hancock Bank if you would like to donate toward a new van. Just ask to donate to the Extended Hands Assembly of God special event fund.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.