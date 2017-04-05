Girl Scouts support Mississippi veterans with cookies - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Girl Scouts support Mississippi veterans with cookies

The veterans say they appreciate the annual visit from the scouts. (Photo source: WLOX) The veterans say they appreciate the annual visit from the scouts. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

On Wednesday, area Girl Scouts showed their appreciation to veterans at the Gulfport Armed Forces Retirement Home by bringing them donations of cookies. 

"I like waking up early, helping everybody out, and helping the community," said 11-year-old junior Girl Scout, Gracie Walker.

Gracie looks forward to giving cookies to the veterans, and it's all thanks to people who made donations in support of the "Cookies for Heroes" campaign.

"If you buy a cookie, someone might say 'I can't have these, I'm a diabetic, is there anything else I can do?'  And I say, 'Yes you can donate, and they'll donate,'" said Walker. 

Retired Air Force Instructor Tom Lynch appreciates getting to visit with the Girl Scouts each year during their special delivery.

"They're great to do that. We like to support them too, all the time," said Lynch. 

Retiree Sandra Gann says she's glad to see the young scouts show gratitude for the sacrifices veterans made for the country. 

Gann says, "It's really nice, the idea that they thought so much of the service people here. The local community has given so much to people at the home, the World War II, Korean Wars, Vietnam Wars veterans, we appreciate the young people coming out and acknowledging what they did was for these young folks today."

Donations have poured in for the "Cookies for Heroes" campaign in Mississippi since the start of cookie sale season in January.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

