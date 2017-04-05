2 juveniles, teen charged with stealing, burning utility vehicle

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two juveniles and an 18-year-old accused of stealing and setting fire to a St. Martin Girls Softball League utility vehicle.

The John Deere Gator was stolen from the league’s storage shed Monday night. A volunteer with the league said the door to the shed was kicked in, the building was vandalized, and the Gator was stolen, along with candy for the concession stand.

The machine was found burned in the woods near St. Martin Middle School on Tuesday after an apparent joy ride.

Investigators said 18-year-old Caleb Griffin and two juveniles were arrested Wednesday and charged with arson, motor vehicle theft, and two counts of commercial burglary. Griffin is being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

Even though arrests have been made in the case, the softball league is still working to figure out how to replace its field maintenance vehicle. A volunteer said the league is looking for donations to collect the thousands of dollars it will take to replace the machine.

