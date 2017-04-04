Shuckers beat William Carey 6-0 in benefit exhibition

The Biloxi Shuckers accomplished plenty on the field in their 6-0, seven-inning exhibition win over William Carey University, but Tuesday's game ultimately mattered more than your average baseball game.

"We know what we go through, especially in tough times," Shuckers manager Mike Guerrero said. "Any way we can help each other, that's what we're here for."

1,504 fans filled MGM Park as all net proceeds from the game went to William Carey as the university continues to recover from a January tornado that left the campus with a large amount of damage.

"The campus was hit really hard, the middle of campus," Crusaders head coach Bobby Halford said. "We have made a remarkable recovery so far (and) this is just one step in helping us to continue."

With Thursday's regular season opener at Montgomery just around the corner, the Shuckers used the exhibition to get as many looks as possible at their roster, throwing eight pitchers on the night. The Shuckers scored two runs in the second and four in the fifth, led by Victor Roach (2 for 2) and Jacob Nottingham (1 for 2).

William Carey senior pitcher Tyler Odom suffered the loss, but still threw six strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

