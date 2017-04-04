John Harrison Doucet is home

To members of the yachting community, John Harrison Doucet is like a family member. And while they are concerned about his recovery, they are also concerned with making sure a tragic accident like the one that happened to him doesn’t reoccur.

The Pass Christian Yacht Club got the city to put barricades around power poles that are right next to the parking lot for sailboats. (Photo source: WLOX)

John Harrison Doucet is finally home. After months of recovery in an Augusta, GA burn center, Doucet was met by a cheering crowd at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport this afternoon.

Doucet was badly burned back in September 2016 when his sail boat came in to contact with live power lines near the Gulfport Yacht Club. Doctors had to amputate both of Doucet’s legs and one of his arms because of the burns.

John Harrison and the Doucet family have received an outpouring of support since the tragedy, and Tuesday’s homecoming was an emotional one.

Doucet was flown from Augusta to Gulfport by Angel Flight Soars, an organization made up of volunteer pilots to help medical patients across the Southeast. We’re told Doucet’s volunteer pilot was Brandon business owner Jeff Wall.

Doucet’s family was anxiously waiting when the flight arrived. His brother pushed him in a wheelchair inside the airport where the crowd was waiting with encouraging words. Doucet got to say thank you to some of the first responders who helped save his life after the accident happened.

Doucet said he was gracious for the support everyone has shown for his family and he is happy to be home.

“I want to get on the water,” Doucet said.

