Man reported missing in Picayune located in LA

A man who was reported missing in Picayune over the weekend was located in Louisiana on Tuesday.

Jeremy Magri, Assistant Chief with the Picayune Police Department, said Joseph “Robbie” Zwirek, 27, contacted his family from a group home he used to live in in Metairie, LA.

Magri said Zwirek has autism, but he is able to make his own decisions. Zwirek called the group home to come pick him up from Picayune on Saturday, but he did not tell family members where he was going.

