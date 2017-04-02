Shuckers team up with Jackson Co. animal shelter

Proceeds from the event go toward the animal shelter. (Photo source: WLOX)

With opening day just a few days away, volunteers with the Jackson County Animal Shelter and the Biloxi Shuckers are teaming up.

The duo is selling tickets to the Shuckers vs the Mississippi Braves to raise money for animals at the shelter.

"I have to sell 250 tickets," said adoption coordinator Maridee Mallette. "They're $15 and the proceeds benefit the animals at the shelter."

The May 15 game will feature a $25 adoption event and a pet parade open to all ticket holders. Proceeds from the 2016 event went toward improving conditions at the shelter.

"The money went toward transporting animals, gas money. It went to buying some tables for the adoption events. When we [had] events like open house, it went toward food and stuff like that. What the proceeds go to also is we can do the half-priced adoption events, and that really does help," Mallette said.

Tickets can be purchased at the Jackson County Animal Shelter in Gautier, or at any of its upcoming adoption events.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.