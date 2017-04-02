Easter Egg Hunts held all around South MS

With only two weeks to go until Easter Sunday, parents everywhere are once again digging out the brightly colored plastic grass and little decorated baskets, preparing to hold their little ones' hands as they navigate large grassy areas filled with hidden Easter eggs of all shades.

Here's a list of upcoming Easter events that are open to the public to help you decide where to take your children this year!

Biloxi

Saturday, April 8

Easter Egg Hunt, Pennzoil-McManus Park, 385 Churchill Ave., 10 a.m. to noon

Biloxi Citywide Easter Extravaganza, Hiller Park, 1940 Edgers Road, 2-4 p.m.

The event is free and open to children, ages 11 and younger. Activities include inflatables, games and an egg hunt at 3 p.m. Easter carnival refreshments will be available and the Easter Bunny will be on site for pictures so bring your camera! Click here for more information.

Sunday, April 9

Easter Extravaganza, Biloxi First United Methodist Church, 14220 Shriners Blvd, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fellowship and fun begins at 10 a.m. with an Easter church service, followed by a lunch of hamburgers and hot dogs, then games, activities and an Easter egg hunt. Click here for more details.

Biloxi's 7th Annual Special Needs Egg Hunt, Biloxi Town Green, 710 Beach Blvd., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free and open to all physically and mentally challenged children and adults. Activities include games, an egg hunt at 11 a.m., and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Lunch will be provided. Click here for more information.

Saturday April 15

14th Annual Easter Egg Hunt, A.J. Holloway Sports Complex, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hosted by Church of the King Gulf Coast, the free egg hunt will have a "Superheroes" theme this year. Everyone's favorite superheroes will be there, as well as real life heroes, including local policemen, firefighters and military. An after party will follow the egg hunt with food, giveaways, and Easter bunny pictures. Click here for details.

Sunday, April 16

Easter Pancake Breakfast, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd LCMS, 2004 Pass Road, 7:30-10 a.m.

Hosted by the church's youth group, a goodwill offering will be taken to help support the youth's activities. Pancakes with special toppings, bacon, sausage, juice and coffee will be served. Click here for details.

Gautier

Saturday, April 8

City's 6th Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Shepard State Park, 1034 Graveline Road, 9-11 a.m.

Free pictures with the Easter bunny, a hay ride along the Bunny Trail, face painting, popcorn, and prizes. Click here for more details.

Gulfport

Tuesday, April 4

Citywide Easter Egg Hunt, Sportsplex Soccer Complex, 17200 6th St., 5:30 p.m.

Egg hunt begins at 6:30 p.m. Parents can bring camera to take pictures of kids with the Easter Bunny.

Saturday, April 8

Citywide Easter Egg Hunt, Jones Park, 2250 Jones Park Dr., 10 a.m.

Activities begin at 9 a.m. with the egg hunt starting at 10 a.m. Bring a camera for pictures with the Easter bunny. Park north of Hwy. 90 and walk across at the 20th Avenue entrance.

Sunday, April 16

Easter Lunch Buffet, Great Southern Club, 2510 14th St., Seating at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

$26 for adults, $12 for kids, under age 3 eat for free. Click here for more details or call 228-865-0200 to make reservations.

Easter Sunrise Service, Ken Combs Pier, 6:15-7:15 a.m.

Hosted by Mississippi City United Methodist Chruch, an offering Will Be Received to support the work of the Center for International Seamen and Truckers

Kiln

Saturday, April 15

Easter Bash 2017, Bayou Talla, 18555 Hwy. 43, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Easter activities for the entire family. Free food, games, bounce houses, and a $5,000 egg hunt for kids up to 12 years of age. Click here for details.

Long Beach

Saturday, April 8

Gulf Coast Church Eggstravaganza, 18381 28th St., 1-4 p.m.

Free Easter event for kids and families. Pony rides, door prizes, bounce houses, egg hunts, carnival games, Easter Bunny, free food and more. Click here for more details.

Lucedale

Tuesday, April 11

Lucedale-George County Public Library's Annual Easter Egg Hunt, City Park, 10 a.m.

Children age 11 and under are invited for a fun-filled time of egg hunting, then back to the library for a special story time and art activities. Parents may bring their cameras to take pictures of kids with the Easter bunny. Candy and refreshments will be served. Click here for more details.

McHenry

Thursday, April 13

Easter Egg Hunt, McHenry Library, 25 McHenry School Dr., 3-5 p.m.

Moss Point

Saturday, April 8

East Central Library's Easter Celebrations, 21810 Slider Road, 10 a.m.

Families with small children, preschool-age through 4th grade, are invited to attend for an Easter egg hunt. The Easter Bunny will be there so bring your camera for pictures. Refreshments will be served. A special Easter story time will also be held. Click here for more details.

Sunday, April 9

Safe Harbor UMC Children's Easter Celebration, 12000 Hwy. 63, 3-5 p.m.

Meaning of Easter story time, bounce house, face painting, refreshments, games and prizes

Saturday, April 15

Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt, East Central Park, 6 p.m.

Temple Baptist Church of Moss Point will host a glow in the dark egg hunt. There will be a picnic, games and egg hunt. Bring flashlights and baskets. Hunt begins at dusk. The event is for children through 6th grade.

Ocean Springs

Saturday, April 8

Citywide Annual Easter Egg Hunt, The Little Children's Park, Washington Ave., 9 a.m. to noon

Over 6,000 eggs will be hidden in the park for kid 10 and under to find. There will be prizes, music, carnival games, and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Click here for details.

Pass Christian

Sunday, April 16

Easter Sunday Brunch, Oak Crest Mansion Inn, 5267 Menge Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Brunch is $34.99 per adult and $14.99 per child. Event includes Easter activities, an egg hunt, pictures with the Easter bunny, face painting, a hula hoop contest, and much more! Click here for more details and to see the menu.

Pascagoula

Friday, April 14

39th Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Beach Park, 5:30-9 p.m.

Over 20,000 Easter eggs will be hidden. There will be four golden ticket prize drawings, one per hunt. The Easter Bunny will arrive by helicopter so bring your camera for pictures. Concessions will be available for purchase. Bring a flashlight and a basket. After the Easter egg hunt, the city will hold it's monthly Movie Night Under the Stars, featuring the movie "Hop". Click here for more details and Easter egg hunt times.

Sunday, April 16

Easter Sunday Brunch, Hilton Garden Inn, 2703 Denny Ave., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enjoy a ham and turkey carving station, delicious sides and an abundance of desserts. The Easter Bunny will also be by to visit. Call 228-762-7182 for more information or to make reservations.

Picayune

Saturday, April 15

Easter Egg Hunt, Roseland Park Baptist Church, 2130 Hwy. 11 N., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saucier

Sunday, April 16

Easter Sunrise Service, Palmer Creek Methodist Campground, 14428 Campground Road, 6:30 a.m.

Easter Festival, Stable Baptist Church, 15147 E. Wortham Road, 7 a.m.

Free food, fun, games, candy, Easter egg hunt, and fellowship

