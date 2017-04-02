Biloxi man killed after crashing near exit 57 on I-10

A motorist died early Sunday morning on I-10 after a two-vehicle accident near the Gautier-Vancleave exit. Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident happened shortly before 3 a.m., west of exit 57 at mile marker 56.

Officials with MHP say the victim is a 38 year old Biloxi man. He has not been identified yet. At approximately 2 a.m., the victim was traveling west on I-10 in a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban. He lost control of his vehicle near mile marker 55, say police, crashing into a parked vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate. The parked vehicle -- a 2005 Nissan Altima -- was not occupied by anyone.

After the crash, police say the man attempted to leave the scene, walking east towards Exit 57. A witness on the scene says she tried to stop him from leaving but was unsuccessful. At approximately 3 a.m., a third vehicle hit the pedestrian. The third vehicle -- a 1999 Lexus G300 -- was driven by a 59 year old Pascagoula man. He was not injured in the crash.

Crash Update: I-10 past MS 57 / Vancleave / Gautier EX 57 westbound 2 right lanes blocked. Jackson County. https://t.co/2O6PqJAEj7 #MShwys — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) April 2, 2017

The westbound lanes were blocked for a few hours while officials cleaned up the scene. All lanes are now open, with traffic flowing smoothly in both directions.

The crash is still under investigation. We will continue to update this story as more details are made available.

