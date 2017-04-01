Art lovers unite for Arts in the Pass

The 20th year of the event was no disappointment for art lovers. (Photo: WLOX)

Hundreds of people made their way to War Memorial Park in Pass Christian for the 20th annual Art in the Pass on Saturday.

Event organizer F.J. Cutting says the event draws artists from across the country to show off all types of pieces.

"I've met people from Wisconsin here, Alabama, Colorado, and they hear it from their relatives and they are just flocking over here," Cutting said.

Whether it's wood, or leather working photography, or paintings, or a unique sculpture, the 20th year of Art in the Pass has something for everybody.

Artist Spencer Gray Jr.'s sculptures were the talk of the event.

"I think I'd describe my artwork as three dimensional cartooning. I try and bring cartoons to life and characters to life with spoons and forks and all types of utensils and things that are found," Gray said.

Gray's his unique ship was a long time in the making.

"The ship collectively in hours, probably took about a month to do. But it was in production for about a year from concept to actually finishing it," Gray said.

When Cutting looks at the crowds, he also sees more money for Coast schools.

"All of our moneys go to scholarships for high school students here on the Coast and the other monies are donated to the schools for art supplies," Cutting said, "And we gave away $10,000 last year, and we're trying to go to the 20 [thousand dollars] because it's our 20th anniversary."

Arts in the Pass continues at War Memorial Park on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.