Walk for Christ hits the pavement in Biloxi

Participants walked the mile and a half to MGM Park and back. (Photo source: WLOX)

With Easter just a couple of weeks away, a group of area residents hit the pavement for a Walk for Christ.

Organized by community members, the walk began on North Caillavet in Biloxi and was open to anyone who wanted to join.

Participants wore white shirts, and walked the mile and a half to MGM Park and back in the name of Christ.

"We decided to have this walk because we just felt like people were getting away from God, and we wanted to do something to bring everybody back together," said organizer Becky Desportes. "All denominations, inclusion not exclusion."

The group also collected canned goods for several local charities, including Loaves and Fishes and the Center for Nonviolence.

