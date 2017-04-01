Today is the last day to register to vote in the municipal primaries

If you aren't registered vote, today is the last day to do it if you want to have a say in the upcoming municipal elections on May 2.

The deadline to register is Saturday, April 1. Municipal clerks' offices across the state will be open from 8 a.m. to noon accepting applications in-person. You can also fill out the application and mail it to the clerk's office. However, it must be postmarked no later than 30 days before the election, which is today.

If are registering for the first time in Mississippi and do not have a state-issued ID or social security number, you must send the application in with a copy of a current and valid photo ID or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows your name and address in the county you wish to register. Click here for an application to register vote.

You may not register to vote if you have been convicted in a Mississippi state court of any of the following crimes: voter fraud, murder, rape, bribery, theft, arson, obtaining money or goods under false pretense, perjury, forgery, embezzlement, bigamy, armed robbery, extortion, felony bad check, felony shoplifting, larceny, receiving stolen property, robbery, timber larceny, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, statutory rape, carjacking, or larceny under lease or rental agreement.

If you live in an area without house numbers or street names, please include a drawing of your location to enable officials to identify your appropriate voting precinct.

On the day of the election, a photo ID will be required at your polling place or by absentee ballot in your Circuit Clerk's office, unless exempted by law.

For more information on registering to vote, please visit the Mississippi Secretary of State's website or call the state's Elections Division at 601-576-2550.

