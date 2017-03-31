Pelicans considering Gulfport for future NBA D-League team

Professional basketball could be coming to the Coast.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Friday the organization plans to launch its own NBA Development League team, and WLOX has confirmed Gulfport is one of 11 cities the franchise is currently considering to host the team.

In a statement, the Pelicans said the team is sending a Request for Proposal (RFP) to 11 different cities and/or communities across the Gulf Coast, including two in Mississippi, and we now know Gulfport is one of those two.

The Pelicans are no strangers to the Coast, having played a preseason game in Biloxi's Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum in October 2013. The Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks 105-73.

The franchise intends for the D-League team to begin play in the 2018-2019 season, and will be directly owned and operated by New Orleans Pelicans Owner Tom Benson.

Stay tuned to WLOX as this story continues to develop.

