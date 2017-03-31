Father of the LGBT rainbow flag dead at 65

Nearly 40 years after he created the multi-color symbol of the LGBT movement, Gilbert Baker died Friday at the age of 65.

Details about his death are unknown at this time, but friends say Baker died in his sleep.

News of the man known as the father of the rainbow flag spread on social media.

My dearest friend in the world is gone. Gilbert Baker gave the world the Rainbow Flag; he gave me forty years of love and friendship. pic.twitter.com/titd3XZ0zD — Cleve Jones (@CleveJones1) March 31, 2017

According to his website, the first flag - which was inspired by Baker's friend Harvey Milk - debuted on June 25, 1978 during the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade.

He broke world records, first in 1994 for creating a mile-long rainbow flag for the 25th anniversary of the Stonewall Riot, and again in 2003 for creating a flag that stretched from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean in Key West for the 25th anniversary of the flag.

The vexillographer is quoted as once saying "Flags are torn from the soul of the people."

