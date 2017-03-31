Ocean Springs mayor decides not to veto B&B ordinance

Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Moran has decided not to veto a proposed bed and breakfast ordinance, but she will ask the board of aldermen to consider a policy stipulation.

The proposed ordinance has been the talk of Ocean Springs for weeks. The ordinance discussion came up after city officials said the current rules are outdated.

Under the new ordinance, which aldermen adopted with a 4-3 vote March 21, 60 percent of neighbors within a 250-foot radius of a proposed B&B must approve of the business before a permit to operate can be granted.

Moran said the 60 percent “non-objection” threshold is excessive, and “appeared to be political.”

She said she understands residents who oppose the idea that neighbors can determine what they may do on their own property, but she also acknowledges those who want to preserve the peaceful nature of their neighborhoods.

Moran says her proposed policy stipulation would further define which neighboring properties would be included in the 250-radius of the B&B’s property line.

The new ordinance will go into effect April 21. Moran said the moratorium on new B&B applications will be lifted at that time.

