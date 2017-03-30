Biloxi National Cemetery pays tribute to veterans

Members of the Keesler Air Base Honor Guard, along with the Patriot Guard and the community, gathered to pay tribute to service members on Thursday.

The monthly Unattended Veterans Ceremony service ensures every veteran buried at Biloxi National Cemetery receives the military honors.

Cemetery representative Becky Sutcliffe said, "It warms my heart to see everyone coming together as a community to honor those who did not receive a service for whatever reason, just to take care of our own."

Sutcliffe says Keesler's Honor Guard takes part in the service every month.

