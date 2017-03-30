Intelligent Traffic System nearing completion in Jackson Co.

The system will be able to relay real time traffic warnings through message boards and AM radio broadcasts. (Photo source: WLOX)

Drivers have probably noticed some major changes along I-10 in Jackson County. Giant message boards have been erected along the interstate, but they aren’t displaying messages just yet.

The message boards are part of a $10 million Mississippi Department of Transportation project aimed at making that 29-mile stretch of interstate safer and more efficient.

MDOT has been working for months to install the Intelligent Traffic System.

In addition to the message boards, which are hard to miss, there is also a lot of work that’s been done that you can’t see. Crews have installed 40 miles of fiber optic cable along the busy highway.

The cable connects sensors to traffic cameras and advisory boards to give drivers a heads up of changing traffic conditions and travel times.

Click here to see the MDOT traffic cameras

“Motorists will be advised of changes in traffic flow, accidents to avoid, travel times and explanations for delays,” said Transportation Commissioner Tom King. “The state of the art cameras can even be viewed before drivers take to the road, giving real time views of traffic along I-10.”

“Work is still underway to fully implement all the features of this ITS project, but the public can now access the camera views online,” said MDOT engineer Kelly Castleberry. “This project will provide better information to the traveling public about accidents and delays on this busy corridor, and ultimately improve the experience for motorists.”

According to MDOT, the ITS system is installed and operational, and it’s currently in the testing stage. That’s expected to last through June, but drivers could start seeing the message boards come to life in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.