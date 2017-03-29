Military exhibit set up for Bicentennial South Celebration - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Military exhibit set up for Bicentennial South Celebration

Organizers say all of the moving parts are being put in place for the event. (Photo source: WLOX) Organizers say all of the moving parts are being put in place for the event. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The start of the Bicentennial Celebration at Centennial plaza is days away, and the military set up their exhibit on Wednesday.

Tish Williams with the Mississippi Bicentennial Celebration South says all the moving parts are now being put in place for the party of the century.

"We'll have a great Bicentennial theater showcasing all of Mississippi history through video, the U.S. postal service will be here, and you can bring cards and letters to mail," said Williams. "There will be great entertainment throughout the day, a salute to the military, and our educational accomplishments."

The best of food and drinks our state has to offer will be showcased as well.

Brian Lamar with the U.S. Navy says the military will also be recognized throughout event.

"The military community is especially excited for the barbecue dinner Friday night. It'll be a salute to the military, where they'll be honored by community," said Lamar. 

The military exhibit is set up to the right of the main entrance and will include an interactive underwater game.

"We have military displays, exhibits, large equipment, boats, aircraft, an earth mover the Seabees use. Plus, military personnel will be out to explain and show things off," Lamar noted.

Organizers hope wonderful weather will provide the perfect backdrop for the outdoor shows, boasting a wide range of performers.

"We as a committee decided we'd be very diverse and have performers from across the South Mississippi area. We'll have the Dulcimers coming from Wiggins, and a jazz band from Hattiesburg," said David Delk with the Coast Big Band.

Stilt walkers, a commemorative stamp unveiling, a parade, face painting, a comedian, and a fireworks show will also round out the celebration. Click here to see the full schedule of events. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

    •   
