Eight-time PGA Tour Champion gives back at Keesler Air Force Base

A professional golfer since 1983, Brad Faxon isn't short on experiences from across the country. However, he says there's always something special about his trips to Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.

"It's not often we come to a military base, where we're this close," Faxon said. "I want to stay as involved and active as I can to do the little bit - anything I can to help the great men and women here that help us keep America free."

He does so by providing free golf clinics at the Base, Wednesday marking his third time doing so. It provides an opportunity for the clinic participants to learn pointers on the game from the eight-time PGA Tour Champion.

"I try and really tell people what I see the most," Faxon said. "What are the things that when I'm watching amateur golfers do, the mistakes they make, how to correct them?"

It's part of what became an annual trip to Biloxi for Faxon, as he prepares for his fifth appearance in the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic this weekend. He says because of the course at Fallen Oak Golf Club and the community, he has it circled on his calendar every year.

"I tell everybody, if we have 25 events on our tour, this is one of the top two or three courses we play all year long," Faxon said. "It's fantastic. The people in the area are genuinely happy to have us in town, you know? I know there's a baseball field downtown, but when we come in town I think it means something to the community."

Faxon may have finished last year's Classic tied for 37th at +4 over par, but don't count him out from this year's event. The Rhode Island native is especially strong on the green, leading the PGA Tour in Putting Average in 1996, 1999 and 2000.

"If you listen to the best players and the best putters over time, the things that they say are all about how they had peace of mind," Faxon said. "They were decisive, they felt instinctual, they never second-guessed (themselves). Those are the things that I've been able to do, not question everything."

Faxon and the rest of the field tee off the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic with Round One on Friday.