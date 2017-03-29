Champions Tour pro talks to kids about golf and life

The golfer says it's important to teach the kids that they can do anything. (Photo source: WLOX)

It was a day filled with golf stories, and life lessons.

An eager crowd of children heard from Professional Golfer Esteban Toledo Wednesday at the Kroc Center in Biloxi.

"There's always hope, there's always teaching. There's always something to do with the kids. For us on the Champions Tour, we do things like that every single week," Toledo said.

The Mexico-born golfer is in town for the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic. He took some time out to talk to the kids about his path to the tour, and some of the work that he does for children in his home town.

"I have 30 children in Mexico, they are 30 orphans. And I help the DIF, which is the government. I signed this deal to do it about three years ago, so it's doing very, very well," Toledo said.

The Esteban Toledo Foundation houses, feeds, and educates the orphans up to - and through -college. Ten percent of Toledo's earnings on the Champions Tour go to fund his foundation.

For The Salvation Army's Major Gary Sturdivant, partnering with the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic is something he knew would mean a lot to the kids.

"You're going to see a group of kids, and I think the majority of them might not go to a golf course in their lifetime," Sturdivant said. "So, just having this experience may trigger that and cause some of these children from within this neighborhood to take up golf and enjoy it."

Toledo says it's about making sure they know they can do anything.

"It's just always wonderful for one guy out of the champions tour to teach them, and tell them, and have fun with them. That's the most important thing....not to give up. I want to teach them not to give up on any dreams that they want," the golfer added.

Toledo wrapped up the event by signing a tournament hat for each of the children in attendance.

