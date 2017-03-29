Hundreds show for funeral of George Co. accident victims - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hundreds show for funeral of George Co. accident victims

Friends and family members packed the church on Wednesday. (Photo source: WLOX) Friends and family members packed the church on Wednesday. (Photo source: WLOX)
Those in attendance were reminded to rejoice in the time spent with the children. (Photo source: WLOX) Those in attendance were reminded to rejoice in the time spent with the children. (Photo source: WLOX)
LEAKESVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

Tears streamed down the faces of a steady flow of mourners making their way into Freeman Funeral home Wednesday morning.

The somber sight included three hearses sitting outside, one for each young victim of a March 25 crash. Hundreds piled into the small building to pay their last respects to 7-year-old Sierra Jean Dixon, 9-year-old Terra Lee Dixon, and 16-year-old Spencer Thomas Harvard. 

The full parking lot painted a picture of the standing room only crowd of friends, family, and community members packed inside the small sanctuary.  

The family of the victims visibly struggled to keep their composure. Spencer's father shared a long embrace outside of the funeral home, while others comforted Terra and Jean's dad. 

Missing from the service was the mother of the three children, Jackie Dixon. She was also involved in that crash and is currently hospitalized in Mobile due to the severity of her injuries.

Family and friends say her right leg had to be amputated from the knee down at the accident site, then again to mid-thigh. Jackie's injuries include several lost toes on her left foot, broken ribs, a broken pelvis, and a fracture to her right arm.

The pastor's message during the service was one of peace, hope and understanding. He encouraged friends and family to mourn, but also rejoice in the three lives that were tragically lost. 

Following the ceremony, cars filed out of the lot and to Leaf, Miss. for burial.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly