Hundreds show for funeral of George Co. accident victims

Those in attendance were reminded to rejoice in the time spent with the children. (Photo source: WLOX)

Tears streamed down the faces of a steady flow of mourners making their way into Freeman Funeral home Wednesday morning.

The somber sight included three hearses sitting outside, one for each young victim of a March 25 crash. Hundreds piled into the small building to pay their last respects to 7-year-old Sierra Jean Dixon, 9-year-old Terra Lee Dixon, and 16-year-old Spencer Thomas Harvard.

The full parking lot painted a picture of the standing room only crowd of friends, family, and community members packed inside the small sanctuary.

The family of the victims visibly struggled to keep their composure. Spencer's father shared a long embrace outside of the funeral home, while others comforted Terra and Jean's dad.

Missing from the service was the mother of the three children, Jackie Dixon. She was also involved in that crash and is currently hospitalized in Mobile due to the severity of her injuries.

Family and friends say her right leg had to be amputated from the knee down at the accident site, then again to mid-thigh. Jackie's injuries include several lost toes on her left foot, broken ribs, a broken pelvis, and a fracture to her right arm.

The pastor's message during the service was one of peace, hope and understanding. He encouraged friends and family to mourn, but also rejoice in the three lives that were tragically lost.

Following the ceremony, cars filed out of the lot and to Leaf, Miss. for burial.

